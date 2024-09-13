Tiger Woods makes significant announcement about his health

Tiger Woods made a significant health announcement Friday, one that he hopes will help him get back to golfing without being bothered by one notable issue.

In a statement issued on social media, Woods said he underwent surgery to correct a nerve impingement in his lower back. The successful surgery is meant to try to alleviate recurring back spasms Woods had been experiencing for most of 2024.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” Woods said in his statement. “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

No timetable was given regarding when Woods might be able to get back to golfing competitively following the surgery.

The 48-year-old golf legend struggled in his limited appearances in 2024. After finishing 16 over at The Masters, he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, US Open, and British Open. His back was bothering him as far back as February, and may have contributed to his poor showings at the final three majors of the year.

Woods overcame a lot of other injuries just to get to the point of being able to play again. He sounds determined to make another return, but how his rehab goes will likely be the decisive factor.