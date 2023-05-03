Tiger Woods’ caddie moves on to new golfer

Tiger Woods and his longtime caddie are going their separate ways.

Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent, told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach on Tuesday that caddie Joe LaCava is leaving Tiger to work with Patrick Cantlay for the foreseeable future. LaCava reached out to Woods first to discuss the decision.

“Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval,” Steinberg said. “Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends. You shouldn’t read anything more in to that other than Joe wants to caddie. He loves it. It’s his passion. He’s great at it and one of the best.”

It is unclear when Tiger will return to the course after he recently announced that he underwent surgery to fuse bones in his right ankle.

Woods, who severely injured his leg in a 2021 car crash, withdrew from the Masters last month. He was seen limping badly at Augusta National prior to bowing out.

Steinberg said there is no timeline for Woods to return. It sounds like the latest injury was the biggest factor in LaCava wanting to move to another golfer’s bag.

“Tiger said repeatedly he’s going to play a very limited schedule around the majors, his events, the father-son, assuming that everything goes well in the rehab and recovery,” Steinberg said. “Joe wants to work, and so I think Tiger got that. We’re just moving on.”

LaCava began caddying for Woods after Tiger split with Steve Williams in 2011. LaCava was on the bag when Tiger won the 2019 Masters.