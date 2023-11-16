Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend drops sexual assault lawsuit

Tiger Woods is no longer being accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend.

Erica Herman, who dated Woods for several years, filed a lawsuit earlier this year seeking to be removed from a non-disclosure agreement she signed when she began dating Tiger in 2017. Herman argued that the NDA should no longer be enforceable because of the federal Speak Out Act, which was put in place to protect victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Herman’s attorneys later laid out the specifics of the sexual assault accusation, claiming that Woods pursued a sexual relationship with Herman while she was a waitress at Tiger’s restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. Herman’s attorney, Benjamin Hobas, wrote in a court filing that “a boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment.”

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, Herman has dropped her sexual assault lawsuit and NDA appeal. She wrote in a new filing that she “was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents and it is her position that she never asserted a claim for such.”

Herman filed a different lawsuit against Woods in October 2022 accusing the golfer of tricking her to get her out of the home she had been living in with Tiger. She alleged in the lawsuit that Woods violated an oral tenancy agreement they had.

The oral tenancy lawsuit was dropped after Woods had a key win in the case back in May. A Florida judge ruled that the NDA between Herman and Woods stated that any disputes between them must be handled by an arbitrator. That likely explains why Herman dropped the oral tenancy complaint and continued to pursue her NDA complaint, but both lawsuits have now been dropped.

Herman and Woods went public with their relationship in 2017 but broke it off in October 2022. Herman seemed close with Tiger’s family for a while and was seen supporting him during big events.