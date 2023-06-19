Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend files appeal in legal case

Tiger Woods recently scored a big win in a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Eric Herman, but the dispute remains ongoing.

Herman filed a lawsuit in March seeking to be removed from a non-disclosure agreement she signed when she began dating Woods in 2017. Herman argued that the NDA should no longer be enforceable because of the federal Speak Out Act, which was put in place to protect victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

In a previous filing, Herman claimed she and Woods had an oral agreement that she would be able to live in Tiger’s mansion in Hobe Sound, Fla., for a total of 11 years. Herman says Woods broke up with her several months ago and then used “trickery” to get her to leave the home. She is seeking $30 million.

Woods countered that Herman could not take him to court because the NDA states that any issues between the two must be settled through arbitration. A Florida judge ruled in Woods’ favor last month, ordering the case to be sorted out behind closed doors with an arbitrator.

Herman asked the court to reconsider but was denied again by the same judge two weeks later. According to a new report from Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Herman filed another appeal last Friday stating that she is taking her case to the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Florida.

Florida judge Elizabeth A. Metzger, who ordered that the case be sent to arbitration, said that Herman’s sexual assault allegations were “vague and threadbare.” Metzger wrote in her ruling that Herman failed “provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment.”

Tiger’s attorneys have said Herman voluntarily removed her belongings from the 15-time major champion’s home. Woods said there was no agreement in place for how long Herman should live with him.

Herman and Woods went public with their relationship in 2017. Herman seemed close with Tiger’s family for a while and was seen supporting him during big events.