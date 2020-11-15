Tiger Woods explains what happened on 12th-hole meltdown

Tiger Woods had the worst hole of his career during the final round of the Masters on Sunday, and he says wind was the biggest factor.

Woods absolutely blew up on the famous par-3 12th hole at Augusta National. He put three balls into the water known as Rae’s Creek that runs in front of the green. Tiger ended up with a 10, and the seven-over-par score was the worst of his entire PGA career for a single hole. He explained what happened in an interview with CBS after the round.

“I committed to the wrong wind,” Woods said. “The wind was off the right for the first two (golfers in the group), then when I stepped in there it switched to howling off the left. The flag on 11 was howling off the left and I didn’t commit to the wind. I also got ahead of it and pushed it too, because I thought the wind was coming more off the right and it was off the left.

Tiger smirked as he continued to recap the disaster.

“That just started the problems from there,” he added. “From there I hit a lot more shots and had a lot more experiences there in Rae’s creek.”

Woods wasn’t in the hunt when the meltdown took place, which probably made it easier to talk about. You can see the video recap of what happened here.

The 12th hole at Augusta National has historically been a problem for golfers, especially during the final round of the Masters. It got the best of several people near the top of the leaderboard last year, which is part of the reason Tiger captured the green jacket.