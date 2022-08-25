Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy served subpoenas over players-only meeting

The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is likely to continue for months and even years, and Tiger Woods is one of the people at the center of the latest chapter.

Larry Klayman, a lawyer representing the lead plaintiff in a case against the PGA Tour, announced in a press release on Thursday that Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan have been subpoenaed over the players-only meeting that was held in Delaware last week. The statement says it is “believed that discussions occurred which are alleged in the above complaint to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”

“This is not a personal ‘thing’ against Woods, McIlroy and Monahan,” Klayman said in the release, via Matt Cradock of Golf Monthly. “It’s about getting information about what occurred at the players’ meeting and generally with regard to allegations in our complaint that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and their commissioners Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, are allegedly colluding in restraint of trade and the antitrust laws to harm the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”

The PGA Tour announced on Wednesday that it will be making sweeping changes for the 2022-23 season. Many of them will give players a chance to earn far more money.

Klayman said those changes are meant “to emulate LIV Golf, while continuing to allegedly harm LIV and its players.”

The PGA Tour already scored one victory in its ongoing legal war with LIV.