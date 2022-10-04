Tiger Woods’ son has swing that looks just like 1 star golfer

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is really improving his golf game, and his swing is starting to look very similar to one of the top golfers in the world — and it’s not his dad.

Charlie participated in the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship Central Florida qualifier last week in the 12 and 13-year-old division. He ended up in a three-way tie for one of the alternate spots after shooting 4-over par over 36 holes, including a 4-under round.

The Begay National Championship YouTube channel shared some video highlights of the top finishers, which included a few clips of Charlie.

Sweet moment from last week: Charlie Woods showing off his new golf swing and getting a proud hug from his caddie:https://t.co/zxw4fCh2ad pic.twitter.com/X6gOgJJlMC — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) October 3, 2022

Golf fans might recognize the 13-year-old’s swing as looking very similar to Rory McIlroy’s!

Here is McIlroy’s swing for comparison:

Given his dad’s connections, maybe Charlie got some personal lessons from Rory. Or he probably just worked really darn hard to mimic the Irish golfer’s swing.

Tiger was Charlie’s caddie for the event last week and seemed to love watching his son play.