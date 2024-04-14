Tiger Woods sets 2 very different records at Masters

Tiger Woods has been through it all at Augusta National throughout the course of his career, and the two records he set at the 2024 Masters illustrate that perfectly.

Woods shot 72 in the first round and 73 in the second round at this year’s Masters, which was good enough to make the cut and keep him in the hunt. That was Tiger’s 24th consecutive made cut at Augusta, which broke the previous record that was held by Fred Couples and Gary Player.

Woods has never missed a cut during his professional career at the Masters, so he also kept that streak intact.

Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there. Tiger struggled on Saturday and Sunday, shooting an 82 and then a 77. He finished 16-over, which was his worst ever cumulative score in a major tournament.

Tiger Woods shoots 5-over 77 in the final round of the Masters for career-worst score over a major tournament pic.twitter.com/AOIuBi1yZ6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2024

Considering he had not played since The Genesis Invitational in February, it was a huge accomplishment that Woods even made the cut. The 48-year-old was undoubtedly battling through discomfort, though that is pretty much a given for him at this point in his career.

Tiger made it clear after the second round that he was not looking to simply go through the motions over his final 48 holes, which is hardly a surprise. His game — and likely body — just did not cooperate.