Video: Daniel Berger seals Pebble Beach win with fourth eagle

February 14, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger entered the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am two shots back of leader Jordan Spieth on Sunday. He finished the day with a phenomenal eagle putt and a win.

Berger finished two shots ahead of runner-up Maverick McNealy. He gained those two strokes by burying a long eagle putt on the 18th. The eagle was Berger’s fourth of the tournament and second of the final round. Here’s the video:

You can’t ask for a better end to a tournament than that.

Spieth’s eagle on Saturday (video here) may have been the best shot of the tournament, but Berger’s was much more timely.

