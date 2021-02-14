Video: Daniel Berger seals Pebble Beach win with fourth eagle

Daniel Berger entered the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am two shots back of leader Jordan Spieth on Sunday. He finished the day with a phenomenal eagle putt and a win.

Berger finished two shots ahead of runner-up Maverick McNealy. He gained those two strokes by burying a long eagle putt on the 18th. The eagle was Berger’s fourth of the tournament and second of the final round. Here’s the video:

His second eagle of the day.

His fourth eagle of the tournament. An emphatic finish for @DanielBerger59 to claim the win @ATTProAm.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6ImgwxAHro — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2021

You can’t ask for a better end to a tournament than that.

Spieth’s eagle on Saturday (video here) may have been the best shot of the tournament, but Berger’s was much more timely.