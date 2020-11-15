Video: Dustin Johnson was crying after winning Masters

One of the reasons Dustin Johnson is the top-ranked golfer in the world is that he never seems to let his emotions get the best of him. But we have seen the green jacket bring grown men to tears countless times in the past, and D.J. was no exception.

Johnson won the Masters on Sunday by posting a score of 20 under par for the tournament, which was a Masters record. The 36-year-old told CBS’ Amanda Balionis that capturing the green jacket was a “dream come true,” and he fought back tears while discussing the feat.

phew. this is something pic.twitter.com/EmZm6LgeeS — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 15, 2020

Johnson is one of the most even-keeled golfers on the PGA Tour. He rarely seems rattled, though he was previously 0-for-4 in majors when he had the lead after 54 holes. He exorcised those demons in emphatic fashion on Sunday.

We know Johnson was confident heading into the final round at Augusta, but his longtime girlfriend Paulina Gretzky may have been even more certain of a victory judging by her wardrobe choice.