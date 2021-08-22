Video: Golfer Harry Hall hit insane shot from spectator grandstand

Like any other golfer who hits the ball into the grandstands at a pro event, Harry Hall had the option of taking a free drop on the 16th hole of the Albertsons Boise Open in Idaho earlier this week. He simply chose not to take it.

Hall’s second shot on the par-5 16th hole in the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour event ended up in the middle of a spectators’ grandstand. Rather than taking the free relief, he played the ball as it lied and popped it onto the green. The shot drew an awesome reaction from the fans. You can see the video below:

Hall just missed what would have been one of the most impressive birdies of all time. He still managed to make par. Here’s another angle of the shot:

Phil Mickelson is known for pulling off incredible shots, and that one from Hall would certainly make him proud. It takes some serious guts to make that play.