Video: John Rahm had hilarious reaction to his great shot at Masters

John Rahm made a late push to get into contention at the Masters on Sunday, and there was at least one shot where he felt like he got some help from above.

Rahm took an extremely aggressive line with his tee shot at the par-3 12th hole. It paid off, as he left himself with a great look at birdie. You could tell he knew he took a big risk when he made the motion of a cross on his chest and put his hands up toward the sky as if to say, “Thank you.”

Rahm birdied the hole to get to 5-under for the round and tournament. That still left him six strokes off the lead, but it helped him move further up the leaderboard.

Considering he has a reputation for not being able to control his temper, that was a great reaction to see from Rahm.