Video: Nick Faldo cries during final CBS golf broadcast

Nick Faldo announced earlier this summer that he is leaving CBS after a 16-year run, and his final broadcast with the network was on Sunday. The occasion was a very emotional one for the six-time major champion and his colleagues.

CBS paid tribute to Faldo during the final round of The Wyndham Championship. Both he and Ian Baker-Finch fought back tears as they said farewell to one another.

It's been a great honor. A very emotional farewell to @NickFaldo006 from long-time playing partner and friend Ian Baker-Finch. pic.twitter.com/MNorK9qCVB — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 7, 2022

The moment was a bit of a full-circle one for Faldo. The first ever PGA Tour event that the 65-year-old played in was the Greater Greensboro Open 43 years ago. That tournament later became The Wyndham Championship.

Faldo’s contract with CBS is set to expire, and he listed several reasons why he has decided to step away. Broadcasts on CBS and the Golf Channel will not be the same without him.