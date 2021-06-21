Look: Viewers in Iowa had US Open interrupted at worst possible time

The 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines featured an incredibly exciting finish on Sunday, but many viewers in Iowa missed an important piece of the action.

Louis Oosthuizen was trying to force a playoff after John Rahm birdied the final two holes to get to 6-under and take the lead into the clubhouse. Oosthuizen entered the 17th hole at 5-under and had some trouble with his tee shot, which forced him into a situation where he had a long par putt to remain in contention. Some TV viewers in Iowa were left wondering if Oosthuizen made the putt after their broadcast was interrupted for a weather warning.

The timing could not have been more painful. Oosthuizen’s ball was about six inches from the hole when the severe weather alert hit. Check it out:

Oosthuizen missed the putt to drop a stroke. That left him needing an eagle on 18 just to force a playoff. He birdied the 18th to finish in second place at 5-under.

Obviously, viewers in Iowa were not pleased. You can understand the need for a severe weather alert, but the timing was as unfortunate as it gets. The only thing worse would have been if the alert interrupted one of Rahm’s incredible putts down the stretch.