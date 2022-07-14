Viktor Hovland had to get creative in bunker at St. Andrews

Viktor Hovland shot an impressive 4-under 68 during the first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews on Thursday. What was even more impressive is that Hovland achieved that score despite dealing with a couple of bunkers.

Hovland birdied the first and third holes to begin his round on a good note. But he got into the bunker on the fourth hole and had to get creative figuring out how he would hit out of it.

At first, the Norwegian golfer experimented with squatting down and trying to hit from that position. He ended up planting one leg in the trap and hitting out of the sand.

Links golf is hard. Viktor Hovland escaped the 4th with a bogey.#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/DVGDrPqdLl — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 14, 2022

Hovland ended up with a bogey on the hole, which isn’t bad considering the position he was in. Hovland birdied No. 9 to finish the front nine at 2-under. He bogeyed 13, but he had a great run on the final three holes.

Hovland birdied 16, 17 and 18 to finish his round at 4-under, placing him a 9-way tie for fourth.