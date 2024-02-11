Fan goes nuts jumping into bunkers at WM Phoenix Open

The 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open has long been notorious for being the “party” hole at Scottsdale, Ariz. One fan during this year’s event went a little over the edge — literally and figuratively.

Fans often pack the stands at the iconic par-3 16th hole, where spectators can catch a glimpse of their favorite golfers from tee to green.

On Saturday, a shirtless man tried to get way more up close and personal with the golfers than permitted by jumping over the barricade. The fan was seen doing a front flip into a bunker and began making sand angels, much to the delight of the onlookers watching from the gallery. The security personnel, however, clearly weren’t as amused.

I would say he did not stick the landing pic.twitter.com/Y8bI8Eu9IK — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 10, 2024

Things can get out of hand in a hurry at Waste Management Phoenix Open’s 16th hole — particularly when a golfer hits a hole-in-one.

The shirtless fan appeared fine despite what looked to be a seriously dangerous knee-first dive into the bunker.

However, another fan on Friday wasn’t as fortunate. A woman fell from the grandstands at the 16th hole and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a report from USA Today’s Cameron Jourdan. Paramedics were quickly on the scene and brought her to a local medical center.