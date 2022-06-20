Will Zalatoris had classy gesture after missing crucial US Open putt

Will Zalatoris came up just short of winning his first major at the US Open on Sunday, but he showed a great deal of class in defeat.

Zalatoris missed a 14-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Had he converted, he and winner Matt Fitzpatrick would have gone into a playoff. The putt was well struck but rolled just over the left edge of the cup. Zalatoris was in disbelief.

Here is the putt Will Zalatoris JUST missed that would have forced a playoff at the US Open Video: @Baseball027487 pic.twitter.com/7UIVcntmff — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 19, 2022

Though he was understandably crushed, Zalatoris handled the moment well. Golf reporter Dan Rapaport says the 25-year-old went up to Fitzpatrick’s parents and delivered an awesome message.

Will Zalatoris is such a class act. After he missed the putt for a playoff, he went up to Matt Fitzpatrick’s parents and said: “If I had to lose to anyone, I’m happy it was your son.” — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 20, 2022

Zalatoris has come extremely close to winning three majors now. He also finished second to Hideki Matsuyama by a stroke at the 2021 Masters. He then lost to Justin Thomas in a playoff at the PGA Championship in May. Zalatoris showed some frustration when he fired back at social media critics on Sunday, but you have to give him credit for the way he carried himself after his latest tough loss.