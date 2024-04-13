Wyndham Clark’s quote at Masters comes back to bite him

Wyndham Clark, winner of the 2023 U.S. Open, took aim at LIV Golf on Thursday after finishing the first round of the Masters tournament eight shots back of leader Bryson DeChambeau.

After starting three under on the first nine and giving back four shots on the back to shoot 1-over 73, Clark scoffed at any notion that he was in trouble.

"Yeah, we've got 54 holes. In LIV Golf they only play 54, so I like my chances." Wyndham Clark feels confident he can still catch the leaders after his first round at the Masters. pic.twitter.com/xcvLGq0mrz — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 11, 2024

“You know we’ve got 54 holes (left to play),” Clark said. “In LIV Golf they only play 54, so I like my chances. We’ve got a lot of golf left and, as you can see, someone shot seven-under. I can do that tomorrow.”

Only that’s not what happened.

Clark’s words ultimately came back to bite him as he shot 6-over 78 on Friday and ultimately missed the cut by one shot. It was a rapid fall from grace for Clark, who was participating in his first-ever Masters.

The 30-year-old Clark entered tournament play with some momentum, having earned a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

You have to imagine Clark wants his comments back in hindsight.