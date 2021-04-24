Look: Zurich Classic golf tournament is dealing with a family of gators

This weekend’s PGA Tour event in New Orleans has a couple spectators that the golfers would probably prefer had stayed away.

According to the commentary, the 17th hole at the Zurich Classic has been dealing with difficulties due to a nest of alligator eggs located near the fairway. That in itself isn’t a problem, but it has meant that the two gator parents have been frequently traversing the fairway throughout the event.

Risky strategy to move a gator pic.twitter.com/d8fJ8XSgrj — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) April 24, 2021

On at least one occasion, a couple of staff members on golf carts armed with brooms had to chase one of the gators back into the water.

Ultimately, the golfers sort of had to work around the gators. And at times, that meant that golfer and gator wound up in fairly close quarters.

Cute little fella pic.twitter.com/hqIQadJpot — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 24, 2021

Really is not that far away from him pic.twitter.com/TEwkwmBr86 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 24, 2021

Believe it or not, this course has seen even stranger things than this. When you’re golfing in the south this time of year, this is just the sort of thing you might have to deal with.