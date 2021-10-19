Instagram model Jen Selter calls out married athletes for hitting on her

Jen Selter is one of the more famous Instagram models, so it goes without saying that she has received more than a few private messages from athletes and other well-known people. She just wishes the ones who aren’t single would stop hitting on her.

Selter, a fitness trainer with more than 12 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million on Twitter, expressed frustration this week about athletes shooting their shots at her even when they’re in relationships.

Every athlete that slides into my dms has a wife or GF… smh, get outta here — Jen Selter (@JenSelter) October 18, 2021

Selter didn’t drop any names, but that will probably make a few athletes sweat.

You may be familiar with Selter from when she appeared to be sending cryptic signals that she was interested in Kristaps Porzingis a few years back. It doesn’t seem like she’s against all pro athletes showing interest in her, but she obviously doesn’t want to hear from the married ones.

H/T Egotastic Sports