Gisele ignored Tom Brady in her Father’s Day post

Tom Brady was getting no love from his ex-wife, even on Father’s Day.

Gisele Bundchen shared a social media post Sunday paying tribute to husband Joaquim Valente, with whom she shares a child. Her message ended with her wishing a happy Father’s Day to “all the dads out there,” but Brady was left out of the specific well-wishes.

For his part, Brady did not post anything on social media for Father’s Day. He has, however, been taking his kids to FIFA World Cup games lately.

Brady and Gisele share two children together, so the post raised some eyebrows. The two split in 2022, and while they have avoided talking about each other since, Brady has made a few cryptic posts over certain events. Brady reportedly felt Gisele had cheated on him during their marriage, though she publicly denied that while refusing to discuss any further details.

Brady’s love life remains a bit of a mystery, though he was linked to someone at the Super Bowl.