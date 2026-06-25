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LaVar Ball reveals big personal news about him and his wife Tina

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LaVar Ball smiling
Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; LaVar Ball the father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball (not pictured) in attendance before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LaVar Ball revealed big personal news about him and his wife Tina during an interview with a popular YouTube creator.

Ball was interviewed by YouTube personality N3on for a video that was published on Wednesday. In the video, Ball revealed that he and Tina have separated.

“Even with my wife. Tina decided to go her own way. That’s why you don’t see her right here,” Ball told N3on. “She wanted to go do something else, that’s fine with me. We had our run. We had our run.”

Ball indicated that Tina initiated the split. He says he has since “found someone else,” though he kept the identity of his new girlfriend private.

“No need to worry,” he told N3on in response to a question about the new woman’s identity.

LaVar and Tina were married in 1997 and were together around 30 years. They had three sons together — LiAngelo, LaMelo and Lonzo. LaMelo was just traded to a new team.

LaVar had his foot and part of his leg amputated last year after ignoring a health issue. He now walks around on a prosthetic right leg.

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