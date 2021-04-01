Larsa Pippen says she is feeling ‘depressed’ after leg injury

Larsa Pippen typically shares optimistic and upbeat posts on her social media pages, but her tone changed earlier this week after she suffered some sort of significant injury.

Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story Tuesday that showed her with her legs elevated alongside a pair of crutches. She captioned the photo, “Cried a lot today I can’t believe I can’t walk I’m so depressed.” Page Six shared a screenshot:

Larsa Pippen says that she's 'so depressed' after leg injury https://t.co/pfAuBe2ufn pic.twitter.com/Iy3fVYZl2T — Page Six (@PageSix) April 1, 2021

It’s unclear exactly how Pippen suffered the injury. As Nicki Gostin of Page Six noted, the 46-year-old shared a video earlier in the week that showed her and two friends jumping off a yacht into the ocean. Pippen had to be helped out of the water when she surfaced and appeared to be in tears.

Pippen has been in the headlines since she was spotted holding hands in public with Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley. Beasley’s wife filed for divorce shortly after.

Pippen has since opened up about dating Beasley, who is 24. It does not sound like the two are together anymore. Larsa was recently spotted with someone else.