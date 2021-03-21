Larsa Pippen spotted with new man following Malik Beasley romance

Larsa Pippen’s dating life has become a big topic of conversation in the sports world since she was spotted out with Malik Beasley last year, but it appears she has moved on from the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was spotted lounging with an unknown man earlier in the week. People also noticed that she and Beasley no longer follow one another on social media.

Pippen, 46, opened up about her relationship with Beasley last month. She denied coming between Beasley and his ex-wife, Montana Yao. Larsa also indicated that she and Beasley were no longer dating.

Yao filed for divorce in December, which was after Pippen and Beasley were photographed together. Yao made it clear she was not happy about the situation and released a statement that made it seem like she was blindsided.

H/T Egotastic Sports