High school team loses in unbelievable fashion while celebrating

A high school tournament ended on Saturday with one of the most bizarre plays you will ever see.

Palmyra-Macedon High School won the Section V Class B1 championship in New York after it initially appeared their final batter struck out to end the game. The strikeout part happened, but Hornell Senior High School’s catcher dropped the third strike. First base was vacant at the time, so the catcher reached out to tag the hitter. The home plate umpire ruled that the tag was never actually applied.

Pal-Mac was trailing 5-4 at the time with runners on second and third. Because the third strike was dropped, the ball remained live. Both runners came around to score for a walk-off 6-5 win as Hornell celebrated what they thought was a victory.

Championship ends with two runs scoring on a dropped strike three while the other team is celebrating thinking they won. Brutal pic.twitter.com/zL8eBsxMvS — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2023

The umpiring crew got together and ruled that the tag was never applied and the third strike was live. Pal-Mac was awarded the walk-off win.

That one is going to take a while for both teams to process.