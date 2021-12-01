High school basketball player being investigated for postgame sucker punch

A high school basketball player is the subject of a police investigation after he ruthlessly sucker-punched an opponent this week.

The incident took place after a basketball game in Iowa between Nevada High School and Carlisle High School on Tuesday. Following Nevada’s 72-47 win, a player wearing No. 4 on Carlisle unexpectedly attacked the player who was leading the handshake line for Nevada. The Carlisle player first punched the Nevada player in the gut and then hit him in the face.

You can see the video below:

Happened at a high school game. Nevada vs Carlisle. We will talk about it on Old School @937TheTicket with @foreman5644 4pm. Bring your best take. pic.twitter.com/d5JgjCuIT9 — Derrick Pearson (@derrickpearson) December 1, 2021

Here’s a longer clip from the local broadcast of the game:

The full video before the cutoff pic.twitter.com/h3GfKZt6xy — Indianola Barstool (@IndianolaB) December 1, 2021

It’s unclear what happened during the game that led to the violent attack. Nevada superintendent Dr. Steve Gray told TMZ that the player on the receiving end did not suffer serious injuries.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation,” he Gray said. “I’m happy they deescalated it. I thought our coaches and staff handled it well and got everyone out of there without it worsening.”

An officer was present during the game, but the Carlisle player was not arrested. Police are now looking into the incident, however.

Unfortunately, this is not the only violent incident we have seen at a high school basketball game this month. A former NBA player apologized two weeks ago after his daughter sucker-punched an opponent during a game.