 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 24, 2024

Fans react to Alanis Morissette singing national anthem prior to Game 7

June 24, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Alanis Morissette singing before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

Fans were buzzing Monday about Alanis Morissette’s surprise appearance at Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

Morissette sang both the American and Canadian national anthems before the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers faced off.

Fans in attendance seemingly treated Morisette’s appearance like a concert. A lot of them sang along with the Canadian singer throughout both performances.

Several fans on X who grew up listening to Morissette’s 90s jams were hyped to see her get the spotlight before hockey’s biggest game of the year.

A few fans wondered if choosing Morissette was the right call given that she was born and raised in Ottawa, Canada.

After her rise to fame in the 90s, the “Ironic” singer actually became a US citizen in 2005 while still maintaining her Canadian citizenship.

Having Morissette open the Game 7 festivities was quite the opposite of it raining on your wedding day.

Article Tags

Alanis MorissetteNHL playoffs 2024
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus