Fans react to Alanis Morissette singing national anthem prior to Game 7

Fans were buzzing Monday about Alanis Morissette’s surprise appearance at Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

Morissette sang both the American and Canadian national anthems before the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers faced off.

The Oilers fans in attendance sing the Canadian anthem alongside Alanis Morissette. pic.twitter.com/zeKpm2ah3n — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2024

Alanis Morissette followed up with 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before Game 7 in Florida. 🇺🇸 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/uq01CTsL1n — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2024

Fans in attendance seemingly treated Morisette’s appearance like a concert. A lot of them sang along with the Canadian singer throughout both performances.

Several fans on X who grew up listening to Morissette’s 90s jams were hyped to see her get the spotlight before hockey’s biggest game of the year.

My Gen X heart is exploding. Alanis Morissette singing both the Canadian and the US national anthems. And kills it! https://t.co/onRNTKEM56 — (((Judd Winick))) (@JuddWinick) June 25, 2024

In Florida, the Canadian fans drown out Alanis Morissette as she sings “O Canada.” Then the American fans do the same with the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Unreal. — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) June 25, 2024

Would anyone have had a real problem with Alanis Morissette scrapping the anthems and just singing You Outta Know — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) June 25, 2024

A few fans wondered if choosing Morissette was the right call given that she was born and raised in Ottawa, Canada.

After her rise to fame in the 90s, the “Ironic” singer actually became a US citizen in 2005 while still maintaining her Canadian citizenship.

how could Florida fumble this so bad. Alanis Morissette is legendary, but like she’s a CANADIAN legend. — getPucksDeeeeeeep (@BeeTEE15) June 25, 2024

Great touch to have dual citizen Alanis Morissette sing both anthems. High class from the Panthers. — Dan Tencer (@dantencer) June 25, 2024

Having Morissette open the Game 7 festivities was quite the opposite of it raining on your wedding day.