Alleged drunk driver who killed Gaudreau brothers annoyed over his jail time

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, died on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bicycles on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, is suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of second degree vehicle manslaughter.

But Higgins appears unbothered by the damage and heartache he’s caused. Rather, it seems, he’s exasperated by the fact that he’s behind bars and must remain there for at least another week.

During his first appearance in Salem County Court on Friday afternoon, Judge Michael J. Silvanio ordered that Higgins was to remain in jail until his next court hearing on September 5. That news did not go over well with Higgins, who let out a sigh of frustration and annoyance.

Alleged drunk driver who fatally struck Johnny Gaudreau, brother lets out exasperated sigh as he’s ordered held another week behind bars https://t.co/DcBkFhRQeO pic.twitter.com/f5Pf7Gf0Ho — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2024

“So. . . I’m here until Thursday?” Higgins callously asked the judge, via the New York Post.

Boo-hoo.

Higgins also showed no emotion when the judge explained how his actions cost the lives of the two brothers, who were in town to serve as groomsmen at their sister’s wedding, which was scheduled to be held on Friday.

At the time of his arrest, Higgins attempted to place blame on other drivers and slow-moving vehicles for the accident, claiming that the “five or six beers” he had consumed merely exacerbated his frustration and lack of patience.

Matthew Gaudreau leaves behind a wife, Madeline, and an unborn child. Johnny Gaudreau leaves behind a wife, Meredith, and two young children, Noa and Johnny.