Anton Khudobin dominates in Stars’ Game 1 win

Anton Khudobin dominated in the Dallas Stars’ 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Khudobin stopped 35 of 36 shots he faced, including all 22 in the third period to help Dallas grab a 1-0 series lead.

He was making all kinds of brilliant saves.

He had the glove hand working too:

The Russian Machine pic.twitter.com/YEtqLwVTJK — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 20, 2020

Khudobin has been hot in the playoffs and is 13-6-0 with a .923 save percentage and 2.54 goals-against average this postseason.

Jamie Oleksiak, Joel Kiviranta, Joel Hanley and Jason Dickson all scored for the Stars. Game 2 of the series will be on Monday.