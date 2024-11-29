 Skip to main content
Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins throws punches during fight

November 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Friday’s Columbus Blue Jackets-Calgary Flames game featured lots of craziness, including a goalie getting into a fight.

The Blue Jackets were leading the Flames 3-1 early in the third period of their game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins was trying to wrap up a puck that the Flames were trying to pry loose. Calgary’s MacKenzie Weegar was in there trying to free the puck and got pushed by a few Blue Jackets players.

As players were getting pushed around, goalie Merzlikins got in the mix and started throwing punches at Weegar.

There had been a few scraps in the game prior to that, so seeing more fighting happen was not a surprise. Merzlikins did get called for roughing, and the penalty was served by Adam Fantilli.

Merzlikins finished with 27 saves on 29 attempts in his Blue Jackets’ 5-2 win.

Elvis MerzlikinsMacKenzie Weegar
