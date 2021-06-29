Brendan Gallagher bloodied after landing on ice during fight

Brendan Gallagher came up bloodied after landing on the ice during a fight.

Gallagher got into a fight with Mikhail Sergachev during the third period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. Gallagher did not have his helmet on and was driven into the ice by Sergachev.

Brendan Gallagher bloody after going head-first into the ice while fighting with Mikhail Sergachev pic.twitter.com/UVlerVbMgw — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) June 29, 2021

Gallagher came up bloody as a result.

Nobody needs a vacation more than Brendan Gallagher pic.twitter.com/uKbGDO91zM — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 29, 2021

Gallagher didn’t take long to establish himself as a pest in the series. He instigated Tampa Bay’s first penalty of the game. But his Montreal Canadiens ended up losing 5-1 to fall behind 1-0 in their series with the Lightning.