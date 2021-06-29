 Skip to main content
Brendan Gallagher bloodied after landing on ice during fight

June 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Brendan Gallagher came up bloodied after landing on the ice during a fight.

Gallagher got into a fight with Mikhail Sergachev during the third period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. Gallagher did not have his helmet on and was driven into the ice by Sergachev.

Gallagher came up bloody as a result.

Gallagher didn’t take long to establish himself as a pest in the series. He instigated Tampa Bay’s first penalty of the game. But his Montreal Canadiens ended up losing 5-1 to fall behind 1-0 in their series with the Lightning.

