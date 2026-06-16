Fans criticize ESPN over apparent Stanley Cup Final post mistake

The Worldwide Leader in Sports does not exactly have a glowing reputation in the eyes of hockey fans.
ESPN did not help itself improve the perception when it shared a social media post celebrating the Stanley Cup Final win of Carolina Hurricanes veteran forward Jordan Staal.
An edited photo of Jordan Staal and his brother Eric Staal with two Stanley Cups was posted by ESPN on X, along with a caption that read: “Another Staal engraved on the Stanley Cup 🏆 Brothers Jordan and Eric Staal are champions exactly 20 years apart.”
Another Staal engraved on the Stanley Cup 🏆— ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2026
Brothers Jordan and Eric Staal are champions exactly 20 years apart 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Ia0nAyJRlJ
The post was supposed to evoke nostalgia and add drama to the Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Instead, it sparked backlash from fans, who pointed out that Jordan’s name was already engraved on the Cup over a decade ago.
Jordan first lifted the trophy in 2009, when he helped the Pittsburgh Penguins overcome a 2-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final and defeat the Detroit Red Wings in seven games.
Jordan’s name was already engraved on Lord Stanley 16 years ago— KEE₿S (@keebs82) June 15, 2026
I mean, Jordans named was already on it…— Michael Blaede Jr. (@blaede_jr) June 15, 2026
Penguins fans: pic.twitter.com/LmZoFcOPNs— Moe Burrow (@MoeBurrow) June 15, 2026
You are aware that Jordan already won a cup back in ‘09 with the Penguins. Those 17 years between his cup wins are the longest in history for any player.— Kevin Scheffler (@kjscheffler) June 15, 2026
Perhaps ESPN meant that it took 20 years for another Staal to win a Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes. If so, they could have made that much clearer on the post.
Eric, who is now retired, raised the Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006.