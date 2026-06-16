Fans criticize ESPN over apparent Stanley Cup Final post mistake

The Worldwide Leader in Sports does not exactly have a glowing reputation in the eyes of hockey fans.

ESPN did not help itself improve the perception when it shared a social media post celebrating the Stanley Cup Final win of Carolina Hurricanes veteran forward Jordan Staal .

An edited photo of Jordan Staal and his brother Eric Staal with two Stanley Cups was posted by ESPN on X, along with a caption that read: “Another Staal engraved on the Stanley Cup 🏆 Brothers Jordan and Eric Staal are champions exactly 20 years apart.”

Another Staal engraved on the Stanley Cup 🏆



Brothers Jordan and Eric Staal are champions exactly 20 years apart 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Ia0nAyJRlJ — ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2026

The post was supposed to evoke nostalgia and add drama to the Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup win over the Vegas Golden Knights . Instead, it sparked backlash from fans, who pointed out that Jordan’s name was already engraved on the Cup over a decade ago.

Jordan first lifted the trophy in 2009, when he helped the Pittsburgh Penguins overcome a 2-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final and defeat the Detroit Red Wings in seven games.

Jordan’s name was already engraved on Lord Stanley 16 years ago — KEE₿S (@keebs82) June 15, 2026

I mean, Jordans named was already on it… — Michael Blaede Jr. (@blaede_jr) June 15, 2026

You are aware that Jordan already won a cup back in ‘09 with the Penguins. Those 17 years between his cup wins are the longest in history for any player. — Kevin Scheffler (@kjscheffler) June 15, 2026

Perhaps ESPN meant that it took 20 years for another Staal to win a Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes. If so, they could have made that much clearer on the post.

Eric, who is now retired, raised the Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006.