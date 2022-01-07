High school hockey player dies from injuries suffered during game

A high school in Connecticut is mourning a tragic loss this week after a hockey player died from injuries he suffered during a game.

Police in Greenwich, Conn., confirmed that a player from St. Luke’s School in New Caanan died following an on-ice collision on Thursday night. St. Luke’s identified the student on Friday as 10th grader Teddy Balkind, according to Robert Marchant of the Greenwich Time.

Balkind had fallen to the ice during his team’s game against Brunswick School when an opposing player who was skating near him was unable to stop, Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said in a statement. The two collided, and Balkin was rushed to a local hospital where Zuccerella says he “died as a result of the injury.”

St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis said students and teachers from the school are “devastated.” They planned to gather and grieve together on Friday.

“Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident,” Davis said. “Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community.”

The exact cause of death is not yet known.