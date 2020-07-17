Jeremy Roenick alleges in lawsuit he was fired for being straight, supporting Trump

Jeremy Roenick has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against NBC Sports over his February firing, and the grounds of his suit are notable.

In December, Roenick was suspended indefinitely from his job as a hockey analyst for the network. Roenick made inappropriate comments about two coworkers, Kathryn Tappen and Patrick Sharp, whom he praised for their good looks. He also joked that having a threesome with Tappen “would really be good.”

Roenick shared in February that he had officially been fired. He called the firing a “joke” and said he was disappointed and angry over the move.

On Friday, Variety reported that Roenick filed his wrongful termination suit in New York Supreme Court. Roenick alleges that his support for President Trump contributed to his firing, saying that his supervisor, Sam Flood, would take digs at him over Trump. Roenick also alleges that he was discriminated against based on gender and sexual orientation. He claims that NBC Sports wsqfigure skating analyst Johnny Weir used colorful language when describing skaters’ body parts and was told Weir can say whatever because he is gay.

Roenick believes he was fired without cause and that he was not given an opportunity to correct the violation.

Roenick, 50, played 20 seasons in the NHL and retired in 2009. He began working for NBC Sports in 2010.