Josh Anderson has great celebration after helping Canadiens avoid sweep
The Montreal Canadiens made some in Tampa, Fla. happy on Monday night by winning Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Josh Anderson had a great game in the process.
Anderson scored the first goal of the game for the Canadiens to take a 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Then he bookended the night with the winning goal in overtime. He scored on a rebound while making a diving shot. His celebration from the ice was great too.
JOSH ANDERSON! OVERTIME WINNER!
We're going back to Tampa! #ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/AdWgh1qxJv
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 6, 2021
That was beautiful. Anderson now has five goals in the postseason, and he helped Montreal avoid the sweep.
The series will now return to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday.
Even though they did not clinch the Stanley Cup, there is one upside to having the series extended.