Josh Anderson has great celebration after helping Canadiens avoid sweep

The Montreal Canadiens made some in Tampa, Fla. happy on Monday night by winning Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Josh Anderson had a great game in the process.

Anderson scored the first goal of the game for the Canadiens to take a 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Then he bookended the night with the winning goal in overtime. He scored on a rebound while making a diving shot. His celebration from the ice was great too.

That was beautiful. Anderson now has five goals in the postseason, and he helped Montreal avoid the sweep.

The series will now return to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Even though they did not clinch the Stanley Cup, there is one upside to having the series extended.