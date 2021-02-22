Lake Tahoe background for Bruins-Flyers game is stunning

The NHL on Sunday had its second of two outdoor games in Lake Tahoe, and the setting was even more stunning than imagined.

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights played on Saturday, though the game got delayed and was played midday and completed late at night. Sunday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers was played in the late afternoon/evening, and the background was beautiful.

Charlie McAvoy tied the game at two late in the first period with a goal. The backdrop of the mountains was picturesque.

Charlie McAvoy tied the game at two late in the first period with a goal. The backdrop of the mountains was picturesque.

The night sky in the background later in the evening was also gorgeous.

The night sky in the background later in the evening was also gorgeous.

Though the setting was so nice, the game started getting less competitive after Boston scored four goals in the second period.