Matiss Kivlenieks fireworks mishap happened at home of a Blue Jackets coach

More information is being learned about the death of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, and we now know where the tragic incident took place.

The Detroit News reports that Kivlenieks died in Novi., Mich., on Sunday night at the home of Manny Legace, a former Detroit Red Wings goalie who is currently the Blue Jackets’ goalies coach. Kivlienks suffered major damage to his heart and lungs when he was hit by the mortar shell of a firework, according to the autopsy report.

Kivlenieks was in the hot tub at Legace’s house when he apparently tried to flee, likely because errant fireworks were coming in his direction. Police initially said he died after slipping and hitting his head, but the autopsy revealed that he was struck with a high-powered firework.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses to get a better idea of what happened. Novi Police Lt. Jason Meier said there was no indication that alcohol was a factor and no charges are under consideration at this time.

Kivlenieks, who was 24, signed with the Blue Jackets in 2017 after he went undrafted. He started two games for Columbus this past season and more recently played for Latvia at the IIHF World Championships.