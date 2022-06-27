Nazem Kadri has profane message for doubters after Stanley Cup Final win

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri won his first Stanley Cup during Sunday’s 2-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals over the Tampa Bay Lightning, and he made sure to take a parting shot at those who doubted him.

Speaking to Sportsnet after the game, Kadri was asked what he would say to his fans who have stuck with him throughout his career. Along with praising his supporters, he took the chance to deliver a blunt message for his haters.

“I love you guys,” Kadri said. “That’s all there is to be said.

“For everyone that thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my a –.”

Kadri also talked about how he thought he was done after breaking his hand in the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. But he wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to play for a Stanley Cup.

While Kadri, 31, may have struggled at times during the playoffs, he did have an important game-winning overtime goal in Game 4 to give Colorado a huge 3-1 series advantage. Entering Sunday, Kadri had 15 points, including seven goals and eight assists, in 15 games played this postseason. During the regular season, Kadri had 87 points in 71 games, including 28 goals and 59 assists.