Oilers fan Kait films video in shower ahead of Game 7

The most famous Edmonton Oilers fan of all on the internet was sure to get her prediction in ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Monday.

Oilers fan “Kait,” who went viral for flashing her set during the conference finals, recorded a video taken while she was in the shower. Kait was holding a can of hard seltzer and wearing an Oilers hat despite the water running behind her. Of course, she also picked the Oilers to beat the Florida Panthers in Game 7.

WE GOT A GAME 7 PREDICTION FROM EDMONTON’S FINEST‼️ pic.twitter.com/Qku19ZrH71 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 24, 2024

In the video, Kait also shouted out her photoshoot with Playboy.

Kait has been credited with giving the Oilers positive momentum this postseason. But her good luck to the team needs to shine through one more time.