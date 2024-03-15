 Skip to main content
Penguins’ stolen Jaromir Jagr bobblehead shipment leads to hilarious jokes

March 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jaromir Jagr looking ahead

Dec 31, 2017; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) during the warmup period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell victim to an unfortunate crime ahead of their game on Thursday, but they did not receive much sympathy from fans.

Hours before puck drop of their game against the San Jose Sharks, the Penguins announced that a shipment carrying Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads that were supposed to be given out at PPG Paints Arena was stolen en route to Pittsburgh. The cargo theft took place in California.

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans,” Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement.

Fans who had tickets to Thursday’s game were given a voucher that they can use to pick up their Jagr bobblehead at a later date.

Now, for the jokes. Many people felt the thieves were probably disappointed when they realized what they had stolen.

Jagr is one of the best players in NHL history, but it is hard to believe his bobbleheads are worth a major heist. Those had to be some disappointed criminals.

