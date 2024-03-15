Penguins’ stolen Jaromir Jagr bobblehead shipment leads to hilarious jokes

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell victim to an unfortunate crime ahead of their game on Thursday, but they did not receive much sympathy from fans.

Hours before puck drop of their game against the San Jose Sharks, the Penguins announced that a shipment carrying Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads that were supposed to be given out at PPG Paints Arena was stolen en route to Pittsburgh. The cargo theft took place in California.

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans,” Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement.

Fans who had tickets to Thursday’s game were given a voucher that they can use to pick up their Jagr bobblehead at a later date.

Now, for the jokes. Many people felt the thieves were probably disappointed when they realized what they had stolen.

The Somalian pirate successfully stealing a shipping crate in the Red Sea, opening it up and proceeding to see 10,000 jagr bobble heads pic.twitter.com/PPiqljHoN4 — Memeamoto (@KailerMemeamoto) March 14, 2024

I really want to know who steals a shipment of bobble heads, and what their plan is with 10,000 of them. — Jack Connell (@JackPConnell) March 14, 2024

“It was supposed to be a truckload of Armani suits. It’s fucking bobbleheads T, I don’t know what happened” https://t.co/WoxUR8LQwZ pic.twitter.com/dIpwBKjwkZ — Keg. (@GratefulKeg) March 14, 2024

Not sure which is funnier, someone planning to deliberately pull off a bobblehead heist, or someone just stealing boxes as opportunity arises only to realize they have thousands of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads and the Pittsburgh Penguins are not happy https://t.co/Nc97nDniHM — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) March 14, 2024

Imagine pulling off a heist hoping to land things worth millions and it's just 15,000 Jagr bobbleheads https://t.co/sQ14MnRnmu — Tweets by Sneaky Joe (@SneakyJoeSports) March 14, 2024

Jagr is one of the best players in NHL history, but it is hard to believe his bobbleheads are worth a major heist. Those had to be some disappointed criminals.