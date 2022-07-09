Did top prospect stare down Canadiens for passing on him in NHL Draft?

Shane Wright may have a chip on his shoulder for the rest of his career.

The 18-year-old center entered Thursday’s NHL Draft expected by many to go No. 1 overall to the Montreal Canadiens. Instead, the Habs were impressed by Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky and took him first.

It wasn’t until Seattle was on the clock at No. 4 that Wright was picked.

After smiling on stage beside commissioner Gary Bettman, Wright looked over and gave an intense stare. Many wondered whether his stare was in the direction of Montreal as a message for passing on him.

Shane Wright staring down the Habs draft table??? 👀 #NHLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/Nv0zYsTf2Z — Peter Walker (@petetheleafsfan) July 8, 2022

That was intense.

Wright played for the Kingston Frontenacs in the OHL the last two seasons. He had a whopping 94 points in 63 games last season. Now he appears to be on a mission to prove the teams who passed on him wrong.