Son of NHL coach pulls most disrespectful move against referee

Peter Laviolette III, the son of New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette, was ejected for misconduct (continuing an altercation) last Saturday night and his reaction is only just now going viral.

With 11:05 remaining in the third period, Steven Leonard of the Reading Royals incited a fight, dropped the gloves and engaged Laviolette. The Wheeling Nailers forward was subsequently sent to the locker room alongside Leonard.

However, Laviolette did not go quietly. Instead, he decided to fire a shot across the bow of officials, imitating a blind man with a walking stick much to the surprise of some of those behind the glass.

Peter Laviolette, son of the New York Rangers head coach, won't be making any friends with the refs after this display as he left the ice. Lavy III plays for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers pic.twitter.com/OsJBmaWihM — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) February 17, 2024

Who had a Brock Kelly callback on their bingo card?

Were Laviolette’s actions disrespectful? Without a doubt. Were they also quite amusing? It’s hard to argue to the contrary.

While most saw the humor in Laviolette’s little skit, some across social media were offended and referred to him as a spoiled rich kid. Others also took aim at his father, claiming the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

As of Friday, the ECHL had not announced whether or not Laviolette was fined for his actions.