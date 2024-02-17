 Skip to main content
Son of NHL coach pulls most disrespectful move against referee

February 17, 2024
by Dan Benton
Peter Laviolette III, the son of New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette, was ejected for misconduct (continuing an altercation) last Saturday night and his reaction is only just now going viral.

With 11:05 remaining in the third period, Steven Leonard of the Reading Royals incited a fight, dropped the gloves and engaged Laviolette. The Wheeling Nailers forward was subsequently sent to the locker room alongside Leonard.

However, Laviolette did not go quietly. Instead, he decided to fire a shot across the bow of officials, imitating a blind man with a walking stick much to the surprise of some of those behind the glass.

Who had a Brock Kelly callback on their bingo card?

Were Laviolette’s actions disrespectful? Without a doubt. Were they also quite amusing? It’s hard to argue to the contrary.

While most saw the humor in Laviolette’s little skit, some across social media were offended and referred to him as a spoiled rich kid. Others also took aim at his father, claiming the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

As of Friday, the ECHL had not announced whether or not Laviolette was fined for his actions.

Peter Laviolette III
