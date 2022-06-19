Video: Avalanche fans go viral for Blink-182 song during Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche have developed a recent tradition of playing Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” at their home games, and their fans went viral for a rendition they delivered on Saturday.

The Avalanche destroyed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Avs played “All the Small Things” for the third period as has become a custom during games, with fans singing along.

With Mark Hoppus of @blink182 introducing “All The Small Things” on the video board, the Ball Arena crowd delivered. pic.twitter.com/yVZQ9ijRn7 — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 19, 2022

That was the standard version. The cool rendition that went viral came later after the Avs had taken a 7-0 lead. The fans in attendance were loving the show and decided to start singing on their own. The result was a beautiful video for some happy fans.

Avs fans were really feeling it. They were also chanting “we want the Cup” earlier in the game.

Los fans del @Avalanche en la Ball Arena cantan al unísono ‘we want the Cup’, queremos la copa… #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/o8A5juO3jy — Israel Germán (@IsraelGerman) June 19, 2022

The Avs really are playing like they want the Cup. Colorado has taken the first two games of the series and are two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup.

As for the Blink-182 tradition, it only started in late 2019. The team’s DJ heard the song on the radio and thought it would make for a good tune to play during games. The fan response was positive, so he played it again, and it soon became a 3rd-period tradition.

If the Avs manage to close out the series, this will become the favorite song by Avs fans everywhere.