Saturday, June 18, 2022

Video: Avalanche fans go viral for Blink-182 song during Game 2

June 18, 2022
by Larry Brown

A shot of Ball Arena

The Colorado Avalanche have developed a recent tradition of playing Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” at their home games, and their fans went viral for a rendition they delivered on Saturday.

The Avalanche destroyed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Avs played “All the Small Things” for the third period as has become a custom during games, with fans singing along.

That was the standard version. The cool rendition that went viral came later after the Avs had taken a 7-0 lead. The fans in attendance were loving the show and decided to start singing on their own. The result was a beautiful video for some happy fans.

Avs fans were really feeling it. They were also chanting “we want the Cup” earlier in the game.

The Avs really are playing like they want the Cup. Colorado has taken the first two games of the series and are two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup.

As for the Blink-182 tradition, it only started in late 2019. The team’s DJ heard the song on the radio and thought it would make for a good tune to play during games. The fan response was positive, so he played it again, and it soon became a 3rd-period tradition.

If the Avs manage to close out the series, this will become the favorite song by Avs fans everywhere.

