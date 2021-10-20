Video: Marcus Foligno delivers superman punch in fight

Marcus Foligno looked like an MMA fighter during a fight on Tuesday night.

The Minnesota Wild winger got into a fight with Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon towards the end of the first period. As the two players were sizing each other up, Foligno leaped in the air towards Dillon and threw a superman punch.

WE GOT A SUPERMAN PUNCH

pic.twitter.com/LNLysDFg3D — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 20, 2021

Foligno brought the energy in the fight, throwing several punches and then skating off the ice with speed afterwards.

marcus foligno started a fight with a superman punch. i'm serious. pic.twitter.com/Oryqb9pgTk — thomas williams (@nosalaryretaind) October 20, 2021

That fight seemed to be a predictor of how the game would go. The Wild ended up winning 6-5 in overtime.

However, Foligno also drew attention for a punch to the back of Pierre-Luc Dubois’ head.