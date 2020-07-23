Adrian Wojnarowski’s suspension from ESPN set to end

Adrian Wojnarowski’s two-week suspension from ESPN is set to end on Friday.

Wojnarowski, who is the network’s top NBA reporter, was suspended for two weeks for writing “F— you” to a U.S. senator from his work email account (edited by LBS for profanity).

Wojnarowski was responding to a letter sent by Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to the NBA and some reporters. Wojnarowski apologized for his profane response, but ESPN still suspended him.

The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch says Woj will still end up reporting from the NBA Bubble in Orlando, meaning he will have to clear quarantine protocol.

Wojnarowski has been with ESPN for just over three years after previously working for Yahoo. He received some high-profile support despite his unprofessional response to Hawley.