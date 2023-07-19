Report: Shannon Sharpe has had discussions with ESPN about notable role

A new report suggests that Shannon Sharpe may be poised to land on his feet at ESPN.

According to Michael McCarthy and AJ Perez of Front Office Sports, Sharpe has held talks about a high-profile “contributor” role at ESPN. Sharpe would become one of several to regularly debate Stephen A. Smith on “First Take,” and would also be able to continue his “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

No deal is done between Sharpe and the network, and the former co-host of FS1’s “Undisputed” has held talks with other networks as well. He is expected to decide on his future prior to the start of the NFL season in August.

Sharpe landing at ESPN would not be a surprise after his decision to leave “Undisputed.” There is a natural role for him there. Plus, one of the network’s top personalities seemed quite eager to work with him.