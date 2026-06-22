Legendary ESPN anchor announces her retirement

One of ESPN’s most prominent personalities will make her final appearance on the network this week.

Linda Cohn is retiring from ESPN on June 30, the network announced Monday. Her last appearances will come on June 26, when she will appear on “SportsCenter” throughout the evening.

The network said in a statement that Cohn is a “legend and a major part of the history of ESPN.”

Cohn’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent years as her appearances have become less frequent, and it had been rumored since last year that she was on her way out. The network has seen fit to let her leave on her own terms, at least publicly, as a tribute to her long service. The 66-year-old is giving no indication whether this is the end of her career or whether she will explore other opportunities after leaving the network.

Since joining ESPN in 1992, Cohn has been a familiar figure for viewers. She has been part of a number of memorable moments, including one of the most awkward interviews imaginable, but her legacy with the network speaks for itself.