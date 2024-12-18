Report: ESPN considering unusual idea to replace ‘Around the Horn’

ESPN may be looking to replace ‘Around the Horn’ in a very uncreative way.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that ESPN is considering an interesting possibility to replace ‘Around The Horn’ in the 5 PM EST timeslot. Marchand writes that a potential expansion of ‘Pardon the Interruption,’ which airs in the 5:30 PM EST slot, from 30 to 60 minutes is at the “forefront of discussions.”

Starring Tony Kornheiser, 76, and Michael Wilbon, 66, ‘Pardon the Interruption’ has been on the air since 2001, making it ESPN’s longest-running television debate show. It is often linked with ‘Around the Horn,’ which has aired in the timeslot immediately before ‘Pardon the Interruption’ for decades now.

We learned earlier this month that ESPN had decided to cancel ‘Around the Horn’ (with a end date already having emerged). But rather than coming up with an innovative new show to air in the 5 PM EST slot, ESPN may just be content with giving Kornheiser and Wilbon double duty there instead.