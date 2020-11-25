ESPN provides update on Todd McShay

ESPN on Tuesday provided an update on the condition of draft analyst Todd McShay.

McShay was assigned to work as a reporter for the network’s coverage of the Wisconsin-Northwestern game last weekend. However, he sounded terrible and did not look well when providing a pregame report (video here). He later left the game due to illness.

On Tuesday, ESPN shared a statement about McShay.

“Todd McShay is recovering after feeling ill during Saturday’s game. He’s currently planning to work his game assignment this weekend,” they said.

That is very good news, because McShay did not look well when providing the report.

McShay, 43, missed out on covering the NFL Draft in April because he was ill with COVID-19. ESPN did not disclose the nature of McShay’s current illness.