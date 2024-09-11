Joe Buck injured his wife in freak golfing accident

Joe Buck on Wednesday had to issue a rather sheepish statement confirming that he indeed had injured his wife’s ankle in a freak golfing accident.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news in a tongue-in-cheek manner Wednesday, posting that Buck’s wife, ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck, underwent surgery to repair nerve damage in her ankle “that occurred during a freak accident when her husband Joe accidentally drove a golf ball into it.”

More ESPN injury news: @MichelleBeisner underwent surgery today to repair nerve damage in her fractured ankle that occurred during a freak accident when her husband Joe accidentally drove a golf ball into it, per sources. “Getting ready to roll back,” Beisner-Buck texted. pic.twitter.com/B5Chjw1amd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2024

As ridiculous as the description sounds, Buck confirmed the news in a video he posted along with his wife. Buck said the incident happened in July while vacationing in Mexico, and that Beisner-Buck was doing a handstand when Buck accidentally drove a tee shot directly into her ankle.

Here’s the truth @AdamSchefter the whole truth and nothing but the guilt-ridden brutal truth! My wife is one amazing, tough woman. And she has not for one second pinned this on me. Or added to my mental load. While I have. Fluke stuff. Probably lucky it wasn’t worse! pic.twitter.com/1SCEhJv3t7 — Joe Buck (@Buck) September 11, 2024

Beisner-Buck’s injuries were no joke. The shot shattered her ankle and caused an impact break. A nerve that runs underneath the ankle bone was also damaged, which necessitated the surgery.

It’s been pretty rough out there for ESPN journalists lately. Hopefully this is the last of the major injuries.