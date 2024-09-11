 Skip to main content
Joe Buck injured his wife in freak golfing accident

September 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Joe Buck smiles

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FOX analyst Joe Buck before the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Joe Buck on Wednesday had to issue a rather sheepish statement confirming that he indeed had injured his wife’s ankle in a freak golfing accident.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news in a tongue-in-cheek manner Wednesday, posting that Buck’s wife, ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck, underwent surgery to repair nerve damage in her ankle “that occurred during a freak accident when her husband Joe accidentally drove a golf ball into it.”

As ridiculous as the description sounds, Buck confirmed the news in a video he posted along with his wife. Buck said the incident happened in July while vacationing in Mexico, and that Beisner-Buck was doing a handstand when Buck accidentally drove a tee shot directly into her ankle.

Beisner-Buck’s injuries were no joke. The shot shattered her ankle and caused an impact break. A nerve that runs underneath the ankle bone was also damaged, which necessitated the surgery.

It’s been pretty rough out there for ESPN journalists lately. Hopefully this is the last of the major injuries.

